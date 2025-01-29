Charlotte Crosby’s horror armed burglary ordeal has made her "rethink" about showing off her home to the nation.

Charlotte Crosby is 'rethinking' her TV future

The heavily pregnant 34-year-old reality star, her businessman fiance Jake Ankers, and their two-year-old daughter Alba were left shaking after balaclava-wearing, machete-wielding thugs broke into their £1 million Sunderland mansion last November.

The upcoming four-part Paramount+ reality show called 'Geordie Stories: Charlotte’s New Baby' - which will follow her pregnancy journey for her soon-to-be-born second child - will feature the aftermath of the burglary as it happened during the filming period.

The 'Geordie Shore' star told MailOnline: "The burglary, everything like that, the show was there.

"I've been in that house for a decade, and it's been on TV all the way through them 10 years.

"I think, after it happened, it definitely made us rethink like how much of the house I should really be showing.

"Now I've got children.

"And so it definitely made us rethink a lot of things, having a lot of conversations and just like, thinking about a lot.

"Yeah, I definitely think, not necessarily nervous ... but definitely rethinking like, maybe the future."

Charlotte has never spoken about the burglary publicly as it is currently a police matter.

She continued: "I've not answered any interview questions.

"But basically, the show was with us 24/7, whilst all this was going on.

"So there's lots - there's so much in every single episode and there's only four episodes.

"So like, you're kind of not going to want it to end."

Despite feeling more nervous about what is being displayed on her TV shows, the Sunderland-born star does not see herself stopping sharing her life any time soon.

She admitted: "I just don't think I'm ready to stop sharing my life just yet. Do you know what I mean?

"It is kind of my job as well, so kind of how I get paid. So I did think that, you know I'm not ready.

"There will be a point in which I will say, that I'll be ready to stop, I think, but I don't think it's for a good few years yet. I enjoy it too much."