Charlotte Jordan quits Coronation Street just days after Sue Cleaver and Colson Smith confirm exits

Charlotte Jordan has quit 'Coronation Street' after four years, just days after long-term stars Sue Cleaver and Colson Smith confirmed their cobbles exits.

The 28-year-old actress has played Rovers Return barmaid Daisy Midgeley since October 2020, but the star is looking forward to "exploring other opportunities".

She said in a statement: "My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish. After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.

"It’s been a privilege to be part of a wonderful institution with even more wonderful colleagues who have taught me so much"

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Charlotte has loved her time on the cobbles but is young, ambitious and hungry to see what else is out there for her.

"She told bosses last April that her next contract would be her last, giving them a year to craft an exciting exit storyline.

"She’s still filming now and her final scenes will play out in early summer. She’s adored by cast and crew and will be hugely missed."

News of Charlotte's upcoming exit comes after Colson revealed this week he is departing the show later this year, after 14 years of portraying police officer Craig Tinker.

He wrote on Instagram: "Autumn last year I was told that Craig Tinkers time on the Cobbles is to come to end in 2025.

I’ve LOVED every single second of my 14 year stay as a resident on the GREATEST street in the world.

I feel incredibly lucky to have grown up in, on and around Coronation street.

I’ve learnt pretty much everything about life from the people who call it home.

"I’m excited to play out the exit story for Our Craigy.

"For Me, this is just the end of the beginning.

I genuinely can’t wait to see what chapter 2 has in store for me.

"LONG LIVE THE COBBLES! (sic)"

Last weekend, Sue (Eileen Grimshaw) confirmed she was leaving the ITV soap after a quarter of a century on the cobbles.

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’ve had 25 privileged years of working on 'Coronation Street'. The door is still firmly open but as I reached my 60th year, I decided it was time to embrace change, look for new adventures and live fearlessly."

What's more, Luca Toolan (Mason Radcliffe) departed Weatherfield earlier this week when his character was killed off, and it was recently reported that Sue Devaney’s alter-ego Debbie Webster is to be written out of the soap.