Chelsee Healey lost consciousness after a painful accident during 'Dancing On Ice' rehearsals.

Chelsee Healey passed out in Dancing On Ice accident

The 36-year-old actress is among the stars taking part in the ITV talent show this year but it's been revealed she suffered a nasty fall shortly before making her debut on the programme on Sunday night (12.01.25) with her professional partner Andy Buchanan explaining Chelsee passed out after taking a tumble in rehearsals.

According to The Mirror, Andy told reporters: "We had one fall. She fell right on her tailbone, right on her coccyx. You know that shock that goes right through your body, and then she fainted. That was a bit of a scary one.

"She was out for a minute. I was like: ‘Look at me,’ and then there was no looking at me and then I put her down on the ice and you know just checked on her.

"Coming back after that, I have a lot of respect for that."

Chelsee added: "I remember Andy waking me up and going: ‘Chelsee, Chelsee,’ and he picked me up and dragged me off the ice. I was all dizzy, and then I just went.

"My confidence was on the floor so Andy just spent all the session building my confidence up."

The actress went on to insist the show is the most difficult challenge she's ever faced in her professional life. She said: "I'm broken ... It has been the most mentally challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life.

"It has been really hard but at the same time really rewarding. Probably a really rare time I'll feel proud of myself ...

"It's not come as natural as what I wish I would have liked it to but I'm really grateful I got the opportunity to do it."