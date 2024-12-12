Claire Sweeney wants to go on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

After her ‘Coronation Street’ co-star Alan Halsall flew out to the jungle for this years’ ITV series, Claire, 53, has revealed she is willing to give the programme a try in the future.

When asked if she would be open to appearing on ‘I’m A Celebrity' during an interview with Metro newspaper’s ’60 Seconds’ column, she said: “I’d love to!

“I’m a massive fan of the show and look forward to it because it starts Christmas off when it comes on TV.”

Claire is best known for her role as the scheming Cassie Plummer on ‘Corrie’, who has recently been drugging Ken Barlow (William Roache) on the programme.

The soap star said she was “prepared” to become Britain’s most-hated woman as a result of her character's spiking plot.

She said: “I’m prepared for it. I’m loving this storyline - I’ve got all the flirtation with Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson), the arguments with Tracey Barlow (Kate Ford) and then this scenario with Ken Barlow where she adores him and he adores her.

“She’s lacing his drinks to keep him unaware so she can keep her job. I’m poising a national treasure!

“It’s not just her trying to kill Ken … there are so many levels to it and it’s so clever.”

Even if Cassie is at odds with Ken on the show, Claire has nothing but admiration for William offscreen.

She gushed: “He’s amazing. He never drops a line, doesn’t miss a trick and is the nicest man ever.”

Reflecting on her growing importance on the show, the ‘Brookside’ actress teased she wanted to have a “scrap” with Tracey during her tenure on the programme.

Claire added: “I started in the show a year-and-a-half ago, acting with Maureen Lipman, Alan Halsall, Sally Carman, Jennie McAlpine and Michael Le Vell - and now I’m in the Barlows. All I need now is to have a scrap with Tracey and I’ll be happy.”