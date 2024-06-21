Claire Sweeney had "ticked a lot of boxes" before becoming a mother.

Claire Sweeney has nine-year-old son Jaxon with her former partner

The 53-year-old actress started her career in the 1990s when she was cast as Lindsey Corkhill in the now-defunct soap opera 'Brookside' and later carved out a successful theatre career by starring in West End musicals like 'Chicago' but admitted that when Jaxon - whom she has with her ex-partner Daniel Reilly - arrived in late 2014, he "filled a void" she didn't even know was there.

She told Woman's Weekly: "I’d done a lot and had a fantastic career, and by the time he came along, there were a lot of boxes ticked. He filled a void that I didn’t know I had; he’s just completed my life. Everything I do is for him. The first person I think of in the morning when I wake up is him. The last person I think of at night is him. He brings me so much joy and laughter and love, I just adore him."

Meanwhile, the former 'Dancing On Ice' contestant joined the cast of ITV's 'Coronation Street' as Cassie Plummer just under a year ago and revealed that she had to confess to co-star William Roache - who has played Ken Barlow since the soap opera's very first episode in December 1960 - that she was feeling "nervous" standing alongside him on set.

She said: "He’s iconic. ‘I filmed a scene with him on his 92nd birthday and he’s amazing. His eyes are twinkling and he never forgets a line – he makes everything look so easy. He’s just the elixir of youth!’

" said to him, 'Look, I’m nervous, I’m sorry, but I’m in the Barlows’ house doing a big scene with you'.

"He said, 'Don’t be silly'. He listened and made me feel so at ease."