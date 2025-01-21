Claire Sweeney thought "the best days of her career" had been and gone before her recent success.

Claire Sweeney reflects on her career revival

The 53-year-old actress - who rose to fame on 'Brookside' in the 1990s as well as appearing on the likes of 'Celebrity Big Brother' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' - has reflected on the impact of joining 'Coronation Street' in 2023, as well as taking part in last year's series of 'Dancing On Ice'.

She told Best magazine: "Over the years, when I've been stopped on the red carpet and people have asked me: 'What's your dream job?', it's always been 'Corrie'.

"But it always just seemed so out of reach for me. Two years ago, I really thought I'd had the best days of my career.

"Then 'Corrie' and 'Dancing On Ice' both happened - and then suddenly I'm in a different place!"

Along with her career revival - including a role in the first series of Channel 5 drama 'The Good Ship Murder' - Claire is focused on finding the right balance as she raises her 10-year-old son Jaxon.

She said: "I do get a bit of help - I have to because I'm working. My job isn't an ego trip, I've got to pay the bill, I'm just very blessed that I love what I do.

"Jaxon knows Mummy is away working, but then when we get together, the times we have are fantastic."

Claire noted that she and her son have a genuine bond, and he's made her "beautiful house" feel like a "real home".

She explained: "He's my life. I remember pre-Jaxon, when I was touring in musicals, I'd drive back to London after the show and get into my housen at one in the morning.

"It was a beautiful house, but it was empty and cold.

"Now I come in and there are his little shoes there, his things are everywhere and he often wakes up when I get in. It's a real home now."

