Claudia Winkleman refuses to let her family watch her on TV

The 52-year-old presenter has three children - Jake, 21, Matilda, 18, and Arthur, 13, - with her producer husband Kris Thykier but has forbidden them from watching her programmes.

Claudia told Grazia magazine: "They have not watched me. They're not allowed.

"Nobody watches anything I do in my house, under strict instructions.

"Although, they broke rank and watched 'The Traitors', and I was appalled."

With her eldest two children out of the house and at university, the 'Strictly Come Dancing' co-host is savouring every moment she can with her youngest - despite the rowdiness - and 12-month-old dog Skip.

'The Piano' presenter admitted: "When they get a bit livid, I'm all right with it, and when they're really embarrassed, I'm alright with it because I'm supposed to be embarrassing. That's my job."

However, teenage hormones are not the most difficult part of parenthood for Claudia as she struggles most when her offspring are away for lengthy periods.

'The Traitors' host confessed: "It's horrendous.

"I don't understand why they don't have that in the baby books, along with all the advice about breastfeeding and how to steam a butternut squash.

"Why can't there be a chapter saying, 'You're going to have these little puffins that you'll love more than life - and then one day, they're off.'"

Claudia began hosting the 'Strictly' spin-off 'It Takes Two' when her eldest was a baby and is grateful to have had such a long and varied career in television.

She reflected: "I can't believe I've been part of this amazing show for almost his entire life.

"How lucky am I to do 'Strictly', 'The Traitors', and 'The Piano'?

"That's not faux self-deprecation. It's the truth.

"I cannot believe how lucky I am and when it ends - and it's got to be around the corner - I know that I've already had too long a run, so I'll say, 'Thank you so much and bye-bye.'"