Coleen Rooney has been amazed by the public's response to her 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' stint.

Coleen Rooney recently starred on the ITV show

The 38-year-old star has been fan of the ITV show for many years, but Coleen never imagined that the reaction would be so big.

Coleen - who is married to former England soccer star Wayne Rooney - said on the 'Stick to Football' podcast: "The impact from 'I'm A Celebrity' has been massive. I didn't realise .... obviously, I knew it was a big show but I didn't think people would take that much interest in me as a person.

"I've done stuff in the past but the amount of people that have not got me and my personality ... they've just taken bits and bobs and not seen me as a person. Being in the public eye, people forget we are actually just normal people."

Coleen worried she might've come across as "boring" during her time in the jungle. But the TV star always knew she was resilient enough to survive the experience.

She said: "I've always been a tough person. I'm not a princess. I've always tackled things and got on with it."

Coleen admitted that she was looking forward to the "challenge" before entering the jungle.

The TV star - who has Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with Wayne - said: "Over the years, there have been different things going on in my life and also, my children have been really young.

"But they are at an age now where I can go away for this length of time. I also feel it’s time to have a challenge for me and do something different.

"It has taken many, many years but I’m finally doing it. And I have always said if I was going to do one - then it would be this show. I think it will be good for me."