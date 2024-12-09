Coleen Rooney is set to sign a money-spinning TV deal following her appearance in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Coleen Rooney is in demand following her stint in the jungle

The 38-year-old star – who is married to former England footballer Wayne Rooney – finished as runner-up on the ITV series and is wanted by the channel in a £1 million deal to feature in a range of shows.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "She is poised to sign a new TV deal, worth around £1million."

Coleen is fan of the daytime show 'Loose Women' and a place on the panel is seen as a possible opportunity to get the star – who famously went head-to-head with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy in the Wagatha Christie case – on the channel's roster.

The insider continued: "Coleen's return to public life following the Wagatha Christie trial was carefully orchestrated – and it has more than paid off.

"When she was in the jungle, she was being touted as ITV's next Holly Willoughby and the offers have already started flooding in.

"But there is one deal on the table that has really piqued her team's interest.

"Given Coleen's love of the 'Loose Women' show too, the team want her secured on their guest roster, with a view to finding something more permanent for her.

"It isn't just TV deals – lifestyle and nutritional brands have all been sending lucrative contracts her way, as well as high street retailers. They all want a piece of Coleen. The sky's the limit."

Coleen – who has sons Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six, with Wayne – is only likely to sign up for projects that are appropriate for her family.

A source added: "Coleen is a mum first and foremost. Her children mean everything to her.

"Doing the jungle was the first proper solo venture she has done in a long time so her next move will be chosen very carefully.

"She will only take the deal that is right for her and her family."