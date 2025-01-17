Colson Smith is addicted to buying keyrings from Etsy.

The 'Coronation Street' actor - who is leaving his role as police officer Craig Tinker after 14 years on the cobbles - decided to go on a spontaneous spending spree one night on the online arts and crafts store to buy accessories for his keys that represent his essentials in life.

He admitted to his soap co-stars Jack P. Shephard and Ben Price on their 'On the Sofa' podcast: "I was on Etsy one night, and I just started ordering loads of keyrings.

"So, I bought a keyring of an Evian bottle of water, a bag of [Haribo] Tangfastics, a Hannah Montana the Movie poster.

"I don't know why, I've just got in a haul of buying keyrings on Etsy.

"Etsy is great. It's the adults equivalent to Toys "R" Us."

Ben, however, thinks Etsy - where people can sell handmade goods - is full of "tat" and confessed he would never shop from it.

Ben said: "Isn't it full of tat? ...

"This is crafty and creative - and crap. I do like this, I don't think it would last 10 seconds."

Colson recently announced he is leaving 'Corrie' after almost 15 years, and he admits the thing he is going to miss more than anything is his friendships with his co-stars.

He confessed: "The thing I'm going to miss more than anything in the world isn't Craig Tinker, it's the green room.

"I have learned everything about life in that building.

"Every good day I've had in my life and every bad day I've had in my life, I've been in there."

Colson is one of several cast members who is departing the ITV soap.

Sue Cleaver (Eileen Grimshaw), Shelley King (Yasmeen Nazir), Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley) and Paddy Bever (Max Turner) are all leaving Weatherfield this year.