Coronation Street's Helen Worth leads tributes to late co-star Geoff Hinsliff

Coronation Street's Helen Worth has led tributes to former co-star Geoff Hinsliff, who has died aged 87.

The actor, best known for playing Don Brennan from 1987 to 1997, passed away last weekend, and Helen - who plays Gail Platt in the ITV soap - admitted Geoff will be "sadly missed" by the 'Corrie' team.

Speaking on behalf of the show, she said: "Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.

"His partnership with Lynne Perrie was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years."

Don had regular run-ins with Mike Baldwin, who was played by the late Johnny Briggs, who passed away in 2021 aged 85.

At one point during their feud, Don tried to wreak revenge on Mike by kidnapping his wife Alma Baldwin (Amanda Barrie).

Don plunged his taxi into the Weatherfield Canal with both him and Alma inside, but somehow both survived.

However, another attempt at revenge led to Don's death.

He tried to run Mike over but missed the businessman and crashed his car into a viaduct, and the motor exploded, killing Don instantly.

Before landing his regular role as Don, Geoff appeared in Weatherfield from 1963 to 1977 in various roles.

As well as his time in 'Corrie', Geoff appeared in episodes of 'Dixon of Dock Green', 'The Professionals', and 'Heartbeat'.

He also starred in two 'Doctor Who' stories, 'Image of the Fendahl' and 'Nightmare of Eden', and played an alcoholic in a 2010 episode of 'Holby City'.

But for many, Geoff will always be known as George Fairchild from comedy show ‘Brass’.