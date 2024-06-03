Alison King's daughter wants to follow in her footsteps and become an actress.

Alison King is keen for her daughter to become an actress

The 51-year-old soap star has 15-year-old Daisy with former partner Adam Huckett and revealed that she has enrolled her into the Actor Tribe school in Manchester, which holds masterclasses with the likes of Suranne Jones and Peter Kay.

She is quoted by the Daily Star's HotTV column as saying: "There's nothing Daisy loves more than to go to her acting school on a Saturday.

"She goes to Actor Tribe and there's just nothing more inspiring than that."

Alison starred in the Sky One football drama 'Dream Team' in the early 2000s and also made guest appearances on the likes of 'Cold Feet' and 'Holby City', but her big break came when she was cast as Underworld boss Carla Connor in the ITV1 soap opera 'Coronation Street' in 2006.

Having been with the programme ever since, Alison admitted that the job "means everything" to her because it gives her the chance to balance a regular workload with bringing up her daughter.

She said: "It means everything, being able to do this job - and being able to bring up my child and see her most nights and weekends is incredible. It inspires Daisy to follow the path she wants to take."

Over the years, her character has had numerous lovers on screen and was married to Paul Connor (Sean Gallagher) when she first appeared but he was killed in a car crash and she later had an affair with his brother Liam Connor (Rob James-Collier) when he was engaged to Maria Sutherland (Samia Longchambon).

Following Liam's death, she was briefly married to Tony Gordon (Gray O'Brien) - who had arranged his murder - then married Nick Tilsey (Ben Price) and later tied the knot with Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) on two separate occasions, but broke things off with him towards the end of last year.

On the idea of Carla having another romance, she said: "I don’t think she’s ready for another relationship at all and she’s definitely not got her eye on anybody.

"I don’t think she’s thought twice about it. I think it’s the last thing on her mind."