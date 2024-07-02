David Walliams helped Adele overcome writer's block.

David Walliams has revealed he is friends with Adele and has helped her overcome writer's block

The former 'Little Britain' star used to be a neighbour of the 36-year-old music megastar when they both lived in Hove, East Essex, South East England, and David would "see quite a lot of her".

The 52-year-old comedian-and-writer once imparted his words of wisdom about the creative process when Adele confessed she was struggling to write new songs.

In an interview with Australian newspaper The Age, David said: "She came over for dinner and was saying how difficult it was to write her new album. I said to her, 'The problem you’ve got is that you are against yourself, because you are trying to write 'Someone Like You' every time you write a new song.’ To be creative, you’ve got to feel free.”

Back in January, Adele confirmed plans to embark on another world tour after the release of her next studio album, but it is unlikely to be anytime soon.

Her last LP '30' was released in 2021 and won British Album of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer is currently performing her 'Weekends with Adele' residency show in Las Vegas and once that wraps in November she will turn her attention to new music in 2025.

She said: "I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time. But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live."