Dame Joanna Lumley is starring in a new sketch to mark the launch of Red Nose Day.

The 78-year-old actress has teamed up with 'Chicken Shop Date' YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg to begin Comic Relief's milestone 40th year – with the fundraising show returning to the BBC on March 21.

The sketch shows Joanna fronting new content to launch the Red Nose Day campaign before she is interrupted by Amelia, who has been entrusted with the role of 'vibes check' to make sure that the charity continues to be fresh and relevant.

The 'Absolutely Fabulous' star said: "Red Nose Day is something that has always appealed to people for one simple reason – it's sensational.

"We've been treated to so many fantastic, silly, and ridiculous things over the years; you can't help but want to get involved and have some fun.

"Most importantly, we all want to make a difference and help others however we can, because that's the way we are.

"For 40 years Comic Relief has been a constant in all our lives, bringing us together to help inspire change around the world and here at home. It's lovely, I adore it. One might even say it's absolutely fabulous."

Amelia described it as an "honour" to work alongside Lumley for the skit.

The 30-year-old star said of Comic Relief: "It's such an important cause that has helped inspire so much positive change for 40 years now, but we know there's so much more we can do to help.

"Whether it's big or small, every donation counts, and it's just a great thing to be involved in regardless, because not only are you raising money for an incredible charity, you're having fun while doing it."

Alison Hammond will join the presenting line-up for this year's charity telethon and is to be accompanied by AJ Odudu, Alesha Dixon, Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Rylan Clark, Tom Allen and Jonathan Ross.