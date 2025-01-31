'Deal or No Deal' is handing out its biggest-ever prize next week.

Stephen Mulhern presents Deal or No Deal, and one of next week's episodes is going to be explosive

The ITV1 daytime game show - which is presented by Stephen Mulhern, 47 - has a jackpot worth £100,000 up for grabs, and now it has been claimed bosses are set to give a huge figure to one lucky contestant.

A source teased to The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Everyone in the studio was on the edge of their seats.

"We knew that this was a pivotal moment.

"The contestant played the perfect game - much to the annoyance of The Banker.

"Everyone, the cast the audience, even Stephen, were stunned into silence.

"It was such an unbelievable moment to witness."

Noel Edmonds hosted the legendary programme on Channel 4 from 2005 until 2016 and the highest prize then was £250,000.

However, only nine lucky contestants pick the right box up out of the 22.

The extra detail came as Stephen, who took over presenting duties when the show was rebooted in 2023 on ITV1, urged viewers to not miss the show.

He told 'This Morning' hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on Tuesday (28.01.25): "There is a massive win coming up, it's Monday. Don't miss it. It's the biggest win yet, and when I say it's big, it is big.

"The jackpot has come to the table so many times, but nobody's had the guts to really go on. Will it be Monday? You'll find out. I promise you, don't miss it.

"The banker is fuming, on that day he was raging. At one point I had to hold the phone and you could hear him going to town."

The 'Dancing on Ice' host also told how one win got him all emotional and he ended up with "goosebumps" after hearing her story.

He revealed: "We had a player called Paula, she was from Liverpool. Every time I tell this story I get goosebumps.

"Sadly, her son passed away very early, and some thugs had burned the gravestone and some other gravestones.

"She was offered £6,000 but she had an amazing board with loads of money on.

"She turned to her partner and said what do you think and he said you've got to play on – the board was amazing.

"But you know what, she dealt, because that's all she wanted to do was just sort out her kid's gravestone. It shows you, that's what the money means. It's not always about the big jackpot, it's what you come for. It was a great reminder."