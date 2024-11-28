Dean McCullough's mother will confront Ant McPartlin about his "harsh" treatment of her son on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'.

Dean McCullough's mother is unhappy with Ant McPartlin

The 49-year-old presenter has expressed his frustration at the BBC Radio 1 host's lack of success in the Bushtucker trials but the DJ's mum Ann thinks Ant has been tough on her boy.

She is quoted by MailOnline as saying: "I think Ant's been a wee bit hard on him. I'm going to have a word with Ant about that later."

Dean struggled with some of the trials earlier in the series and his mother has found it particularly difficult to watch her son being unable to win food for his campmates.

Ann said: "It's hard to watch him do the trials. I had warned him though, there's nothing in that jungle that's going to kill you, do it, just get over yourself and do it.

"The moments he shouted I'm A Celebrity were the ones I was hiding behind a cushion. Me and the two dogs begging, 'Don't say the words, please don't say the words'."

Ann admitted that her son's row with 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall over washing up was also unpleasant viewing.

She said: "That was hard to watch.

"But Alan didn't really give him much time to wake up, did he? He just didn't give him enough time, another couple of seconds and he would have been grand."

Viewers have suggested that Dean has a 'game plan' to get more screen time after becoming close to Coleen Rooney but Ann dismissed the theories.

She said: "He's just such a team player, he loves everybody but he is very starstruck, especially with Coleen and they're getting on so well.

"And I think he's been chosen to do the trials because he's good to look at, he's good fun and he's enjoying every single minute of it."