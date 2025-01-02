A designer shirt worn by Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter in 'Only Fools and Horses' has sold for £8,000 at auction.

A designer shirt worn by Sir David Jason in Only Fools and Horses sold for £8,000 at auction

The grey polo shirt was worn by Sir David Jason's iconic character in the 1989 episode 'The Unlucky Winner Is...' – where Del's brother Rodney Trotter (Nicholas Lyndhurst) wins a holiday to Majorca but must attend the Groovy Gang kids' club as the organisers think he is 14 years old – and is from the Gabicci Concept range.

Auctioneer Andy Stowe said: "To have Del Boy's shirt was quite amazing as nothing from him ever comes up for sale."

The skateboard used by Rodney following an outing with the Groovy Gang also fetched£360.

Other items on sale at the Auctioneum in Bristol included an original signed script from the episode – which went for £4,000 - as well as Uncle Albert's (Buster Merryfield) war medal from the 1988 Christmas special 'Dates' that sold for £2,000.

A signed rear door from the replica Reliant Robin van used in the 1989 episode 'Danger UXD' sold for £1,400 while Del Boy's 'brick' phone went for £240.

The 25 items on sale made a combined £18,000 and with fees, the overall price paid for the lots was £23,000.

Meanwhile, David revealed earlier this year that he feels "upset" that most people only remember him for his portrayal of Del Boy in the much-loved BBC sitcom.

The 84-year-old star – whose other TV credits include 'The Darling Buds of May' and 'A Touch of Frost' – told 'BBC Breakfast': "That Derek Trotter thing, he's a bit of a ghost that comes along behind me like 'A Christmas Carol'.

"Haunted is perhaps too ... no. He's with me all the time, whether you call it haunted or not.

"I do say he's on my back all the time, because wherever I go people recognise me as the character and you always get people who say, 'Lovely jubbly!' and all of that.

"Which only hangs me back, only upsets me slightly because that seems to be the only thing that people remember me for.

"I’m delighted in one way that it’s reached so many people and they’ve enjoyed what I’ve done with the character, but I’ve done so many other things that everybody seems to have forgotten about. It’s like I’ve only ever played Derek Trotter."