Only Fools and Horses has been slapped with trigger warnings

The classic BBC sitcom, written by the late John Sullivan, has been hit with disclaimers warning of offensive and outdated language - leaving fans furious.

The series one episode 'The Russians are Coming' has a note that reads: "Contains some offensive racial language of the time."

'The Yellow Peril' and 'Who's A Pretty Boy' - from the second and third series respectively - also carry the same warning.

Two more episodes from series four have the warning whilst series five's 'The Miracle of Peckham' warns of language that "may offend".

The 1985 Christmas special 'To Hull and Back' also has a message that reads: "Contains dated attitudes and behaviours and racist language some viewers may find offensive."

The sixth and seventh series are the only ones unaffected by the warnings.

'Only Fools and Horses' episodes are also shown on the channel UandGold and they have been given warnings as well, much to the chagrin of viewers.

One said on social media: "It takes a brave platform to showcase a comedy.

"People are desperate to be outraged and offended in this country.

"Even UK Gold has to give a f****** warning before showing an episode of 'Only Fools And Horses'."

Another penned: "Anyone offended by 'Only Fools and Horses' has clearly had a sense of humour failure and needs to lighten up."

Sir David Jason - who played Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter in the comedy - previously explained that the cast were given guidelines to follow during the making of the show.

Speaking on the 'Plot Twist' podcast, the 84-year-old actor said: "In order to offend the audience you were given this set of rules that you had to abide by, writers, actors, directors. You weren’t allowed to say anything about religion or religious people, it’s all there."