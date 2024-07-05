Denise Van Outen thinks dating is “fun”, though her busy career has forced her to “step back” from finding a new partner.

Denise Van Outen has been using Raya

The 50-year-old presenter- who has 14-year-old daughter Betsy with ex-husband Lee Mead - has been single since her seven-year romance with Eddie Boxshall ended in 2022 so she turned to exclusive dating app Raya to find a new man.

But while Denise has connected with a number of people on the platform, she's not had the time to actually going on dates.

She told the Metro newspaper's 60 Seconds column: “I’ve never really done the dating scene - it’s fun.

But I’m so busy I’ve had to step back from going on date. I’ve met some nice people on the app - they’re not always romantic but I’ve become friends with a couple of them.

“I’m not in a rush to meet someone.”

The ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’ star admitted she never expected to enter her 50s without a partner, but she doesn't want to be "negative" about her personal situation so is embracing all life has to offer.

She said: “I really felt that turning 50 - not in a bad way - wasn’t where 40-year-old me though I might be.

“I hoped I’d be settled down and that never happened, but I didn’t want to go into my 50’s with a negative outlook.

“I’ve always been a relationship person, but I thought I’m going to embrace my 50’s and have a year of doing the things I love.”

As well as her TV career, Denise moved into the world of music, and will be DJing at Fearne Cotton’s ‘Happy Place Festival’ later in July.

Looking to the coming event and her ‘Celebrity Juice’ pal, Denise gushed about Fearne, and emphasised she has “always good really good advice” for a friend in need.

She said: “Fearne’s one of my closest friends - she’s always got really good advice.

“You realise who your real friends are when things aren’t going so well. And it’s amazing what she’s created with Happy Place - it’s a wellness festival so it’s got a really good energy.

“You always leave with a big smile.

“It’s a dry festival, so it’s nice to see all these incredible people not get drunk but just listen to the music.”