The 'Doctor Who' Christmas special is set in the "far, far future".

Steven Moffat has teased some plot details for the Doctor Who Christmas special

Writer Steven Moffat has revealed the first details about the upcoming festive episode 'Joy to the World' which sees Nicola Coughlan in the title role, as joy checks into a London hotel.

Speaking to BBC South East, he teased: "Imagine that a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel.

"What's the first thing a hotel would do if they had time travel?

"They'd realise they have an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their old hotels [throughout] history."

In the episode, Joy's break will be interrupted by a Silurian, before The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) whisks here away on an adventure through space and time.

In a trailer for the special, the Time Lord moves from the Orient Express to the present day via World War II-era London.

Moffat is keeping tight lipped about any firmer details for 'Joy to the World'.

However, he admitted he's glad to be back on 'Doctor Who' in this environment years after his own stint as showrunner.

He added: "The truth is, I actually love doing 'Doctor Who' Christmas. I'm a big fan of Christmas. I absolutely adore Christmas."

After writing 'Boom' for Ncuti's first full season in the TARDIS, Moffat has revealed the emotions he felt while working on the festive episode, which could be his final 'Doctor Who' gig.

He told TV Choice magazine: "As I got to the end of 'Boom' and 'Joy to the World', I did think, 'Is that it? Is that the final moment?'

"I think they both have quite good final moments for the Doctor, [so] I was thinking, 'Yeah, that could be goodbye.' "

Meanwhile, Ncuti has revealed season two and the Christmas special are finished and ready to go - and he'll be back for more in 2025.

During a recent appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Ncuti said: "It is all going well. We did the second series this year, the Christmas special is coming up, and we are filming a third series next year."