'Downton Abbey' creator Julian Fellowes is adapting Donna Leon's acclaimed 'Detective Brunetti' series into a TV series.

The 75-year-old star's mentor, producer Ileen Maisel, originated the adaptation, but sadly died in February at the age of 68.

Set in Venice, the series will follow Detective Commissario Brunetti as he solves crimes in the Italian city.

The plotline reads: "Unhappy detectives are all alike; a happy detective struggles to stay happy in their own way. In fading Venice, far from the tourist crowds, detective Commissario Brunetti faces a daily battle to protect his city, and his family, from the harsh realities of murder, corruption, and of course the interference of his aristocratic in-laws."

The first novel, 'Death at La Fenice', was published in 1992 and the 33rd tome, 'A Refiner's Fire, earned rave reviews upon its release this year.

Ileen and the author are credited as executive producers along with Julian, Gesine Lubben, PK Fellowes and Lawrence Elman.

Felix Legge is listed as a co-writer and producer.

Julian shows no signs of slowing down, with a third 'Downton Abbey' film in post-production and filming on a third series of 'The Gilded Age' - which he also created - underway.

Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville recently teased that ‘Downton Abbey 3’ will be a “great lasting tribute” to Dame Maggie Smith.

The 60-year-old actor - who reprises his role as the Earl of Grantham in the upcoming third big-screen outing of the period drama - admitted ending the franchise has become even more "poignant" following the death of his co-star, who passed away in September, at the age of 89.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio UK Breakfast Show, he said: “We finished a third — and I think probably final — 'Downton Abbey' film this summer, which will come out next September and that is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans.

“It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life.

“She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her.”

Maggie's 'Downton' alter ego, the Dowager Countess, passed away in the second movie, 2022's 'Downton Abbey: A New Era'.