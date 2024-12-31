Tara Fitzgerald wants to make another series of ‘Belgravia’.

The 57-year-old actress – who portrayed Corinne Grey, Dowager Countess of Templemore in the 2020 limited series – praised writer Julian Fellows for his knowledge and understanding of society in the 1800s and admitted she’d love him to write a second season.

Asked if she’d be interested in returning to ‘Belgravia’, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “Yeah, definitely! They made another ‘Belgravia’ I think but set in a different time period.

“I mean Jullian Fellows, no one captures that period and detail and understanding quite the way he does. That sort of upstairs downstairs nature of society in the last couple of hundred years.

“So, yes.”

The series also starred the likes of Philip Glenister, Tom Wilkinson, Ella Purnell, Tamsin Greig and Harriet Walter, and Tara couldn’t help but “fangirl” over her castmates.

She gushed: “Working with leading lights as I was. I enjoyed that.

“I’m still a bit of a fangirl about a lot of the actors I work with. I can get quite shy and in awe. I forget sometimes that I am often the eldest person in a cast.”

The ‘Portraits of Dangerous Women’ actress has also enjoyed a lengthy stage career and she loves the “intimacy and danger” of theatre.

She said: “A lot of actors talk about that magic that can happen on a stage when you get a sort of enthralment which you wouldn’t feel on a film set, unless it was an incredibly intimate moment.

“That’s what marks theatre out - that immediate intimacy and that danger. I enjoy that. I enjoy being live and challenged by something like a prop misbehaving or an audience member leaving in the middle. These are the things that enliven you and mean you have to be on your metal.”

“And then filming, of course you can go again - but I don’t have that, ‘Oh, it’ll be fine because we can always go again’ thing in my mind. I somehow think of it more as closer to theatre, like, ‘This is the one!’ “