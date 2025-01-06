Artificial intelligence dominates the new series of 'Dragons' Den'.

Dragons' Den features plenty of AI pitches in the new series

The BBC reality show has been overwhelmed by pitches involving the divisive technology as budding entrepreneurs try to convince Dragons Steven Bartlett, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies and Peter Jones to invest in their ideas and the stars think it's important that the programme evolves with the times.

Steven is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "There's a noticeable shift towards tech innovation this season.

"The word AI was mentioned multiple times this season during pitches.

"It's exciting to see how quickly entrepreneurs have grabbed hold of this technology and started building businesses around it."

Jones revealed that the series – which begins airing on BBC One on Thursday (09.01.25) – features some of the "most outrageous and emotional pitches" in the history of the long-running series.

He said: "This year is so varied, from technology to fashion and food to fitness, the trend is very wide.

"This series will take you on a journey – some of the most outrageous and emotional pitches we have ever had in the Den."

The series is celebrating 20 years on air and Steven believes that the show's appeal centres on the theme of "chasing dreams".

The 32-year-old businessman said: "I believe it's because 'Dragons' Den' captures the essence of chasing dreams, especially at a time when entrepreneurship is on the rise. In recent years, there's been a significant increase in the number of people starting their own businesses.

"Viewers get to see real people taking bold steps to bring their ideas to life, mirroring their own aspirations. It's a mix of inspiration, education and entertainment.

"Plus, who doesn't love a good success story or the occasional friendly clash between Dragons?"