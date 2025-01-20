Sara Davies became "terribly worried" when she realised she had been used as the face of a weight loss scam.

The 40-year-old businesswoman - who is known for her role as an investor on 'Dragon's Den' - recently shed four stone through a combination of diet and exercise but has warned fans to stay away from the adverts for fake diet pills featuring herself that have been doing the rounds on social media.

Speaking on BBC's 'Morning Live' on Monday (20.01.25), she explained: "So it started yesterday, one of my friends messaged me [to tell me]. I thought 'I've had this over the years', but then another friend text me half an hour later, and this was the worrying bit.

"She said 'Sara, my mam's so excited, she didn't realise you lost all that weight with some tablets so she's ordering some!' and I was like 'Don't do it!'

"And that reminded me, about a year ago, another friend had got in touch and said her mum had seen something online of me promoting weight loss pills and her mam had paid £100, sent the money.

"She never, ever received the pills. I don't know if that is a good thing or a bad thing.

"I'd be terrified if she had received these pulls what she had actually been ingesting and taking into her body.

"It's just that terrible worry of...you see the brand 'Dragon's Den' or me Sara Davies and people weren't questioning if it was a scam."

The former 'Strictly Come Dancing' contestant has sought legal advice over the ordeal and took to social media to beg her fans to not fall for the scam before reminding them that there is only one way to achieve long-term weight loss.

She wrote on Instagram: "Please please PLEASE don’t get taken in by any adverts on social media promising easy weight loss - they are more than likely a scam - and I can 100% guarantee any that you see with me in are DEFINITELY a scam!

"I’m working with the legal teams at the BBC to get all of these taken down, but as soon as one gets taken down they just put another one up….. its highly illegal but they are a nightmare to catch. But please share this far and wide if you can so that people know this is a scam.

"If you want to lose some weight (as I have done this last 18 months) then eat healthy, (cut down on your sugar intake!) and get moving. Positive lifestyle changes are far more impactful than any fad diet will be, and they may take longer to have an impact but the results will be longer lasting!"