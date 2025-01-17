Anita Dobson and Pam St. Clement are returning to Albert Square to celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'EastEnders'.

Anita Dobson, who played Angie Watts in EastEnders

The 75-year-old actress, who played the Queen Vic's first landlady Angie Watts, and 82-year-old Pam, who left the BBC soap in 2011 after 25 years to pursue other projects, have been confirmed as being part of upcoming documentary show 'EastEnders: 40 Years on the Square'.

Fronted by the Grant Mitchell actor Ross Kemp, the hour-long special will dive into the show’s fearless attitude to storytelling to offer viewers behind-the-scenes access to some of its most poignant storylines from the last 40 years.

Ross - who has reprised his role as Grant and made a Walford comeback as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary in February - said: “It was a privilege to be asked to present this documentary, celebrating 40 years of 'EastEnders'.

"During the making of it, I was constantly reminded of the impact 'EastEnders' has, not only on the cast and everyone that works on the show but also on the audience, as well as the effect it has had culturally in the United Kingdom.

"It also gave me a wonderful opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with some of my dear friends - old and new – and celebrate this special anniversary, it was an absolute honour.”

Some of the storylines that will be covered include the first kiss on British television between two gay men - Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman) and Barry Clark (Gary Halles) - Kat Slater's (Jesse Wallace) historical abuse storyline, the HIV diagnoses of Mark Fowler (Todd Carty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar), among others.

Ross, 60, will also speak to some of the actors who were directly involved in those ground-breaking storylines - many of which tackled themes and issues that had never been featured on primetime British TV or soaps beforehand.

Some of the original cast members - Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton) and Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts) - will take a trip back down memory lane as they recall the early days of the soap, which debuted on February 19, 1985.

Anita - who had a chart hit with 'Anyone Can Fall in Love', which was based on the 'EastEnders' theme song - and Letitia, who plays Angie's adopted daughter Sharon, will be reunited on-screen.

The documentary has been produced by Pulse Films.

Joe Ingham, Executive Producer from Pulse Films, said: "'EastEnders' has had a transformative effect on television audiences for 40 years - myself included.

"It has been a privilege to work with the legend that is Ross Kemp and an honour to spend time in Walford, revealing a never before seen side of Albert Square, forging emotional family reunions, and exploring the impact its residents have and continue to have beyond E20."