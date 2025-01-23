Anita Dobson wants to put some of Angie Watts' costumes and jewellery on display for fans.

The 75-year-old star played the original Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts on 'EastEnders' from 1985 until 1988, and she now wants her memorabilia to be on display in a Surrey museum for fans to see.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column as saying: "I did keep a lot of Angie's costumes, which are hopefully going to be in a museum in Epsom.

"I was going through my stuff, sorting my cupboards out. I've got a lot of stuff.

"I found this lovely box and most of the jewellery that I wore on set as Angie was in there, and I thought, 'That would be nice to be displayed as well.'"

The Stepney-born actress will return to Albert Square next month for the soap's 40th anniversary documentary, where she will be speaking about the programme and be reunited with Letitia Dean, who plays her on-screen daughter Sharon Watts.

The hour-long show - which will dive into the show’s attitude to storytelling and offer behind-the-scenes details on some of its most poignant storylines from the last four decades - is being produced by Pulse Films.

The programme is being fronted by Ross Kemp, who has recently reprised his role as Grant Mitchell ahead of the special occasion.

He said: “It was a privilege to be asked to present this documentary, celebrating 40 years of 'EastEnders'.

"During the making of it, I was constantly reminded of the impact 'EastEnders' has, not only on the cast and everyone that works on the show but also on the audience, as well as the effect it has had culturally in the United Kingdom.

"It also gave me a wonderful opportunity to take a trip down memory lane with some of my dear friends - old and new – and celebrate this special anniversary, it was an absolute honour.”

Despite Anita's return, she has previously admitted that she finds it "hard" to watch the soap nowadays because there is just too much to keep up with.

Anita told the Daily Star's Hot TV column: "I don't really watch television much at all. It's hard with 'EastEnders' because it turns over so quickly. You have to be constantly catching up.

"I tend to always miss it!"