Ross Kemp has shared a selfie on the set of 'EastEnders' after reprising the role of Grant Mitchell.

Ross Kemp with some of the EastEnders crew

The 60-year-old actor is back for the 40th anniversary of the BBC soap and has now posted a snap of him with crew members on the social media platform X.

He captioned the joyous image with: "Team EastEnders [fist bump emoji]."

Since uploading the shot on Friday (03.01.25) morning, it has - so far - racked up over 1,000 likes and more than 30 comments.

One fan wrote: "[I] can't wait to see you back, Ross, and [I] hope Grant and Phil are on good terms this time like the good old days."

A second penned: "[I] can’t wait, I love Grant.

"[I] wish you were staying longer, Ross.

"On a countdown now till you show up on screen."

A third said: "Yes! This has made my year, Ross."

The star has previously said it is an "absolute honour" to be going back to Albert Square and hinted that Grant is coming back "with a bang".

Ross - who made his debut as Grant back in 1990, and has returned to the show a number of times over the years - said in a statement: "I'm delighted to be returning to 'EastEnders' as the show heads towards its 40th anniversary.

"'EastEnders' has always meant so much to me, so to return as the show is about to celebrate such a special anniversary is an absolute honour.

"Grant has never been far from the action and, let's just say, this time is no different as he certainly comes back with a bang."

The show's executive producer Chris Clenshaw has teased that Grant will play a "significant part" when he makes his much-anticipated return.

He said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ross Kemp back to 'EastEnders' as he reprises the legendary role of Grant Mitchell.

"Whilst I'm not currently revealing exactly what brings Grant back to Walford, I can say that his return will play a significant part in the show's 40th anniversary and will make up many moments of truly unmissable TV."