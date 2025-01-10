Emilia Fox has praised Eddie Redmayne's work in the TV series 'The Day of the Jackal'.

The 50-year-old star's father Edward Fox played the assassin in the 1973 film of the same name and thinks that the Oscar-winner did a fantastic job in the role in Sky's contemporary retelling of Frederick Forsyth's novel.

Emilia told Kate Thornton's 'White Wine Question Time' podcast: "I think he's totally made it his own, hasn't he? They're different. But the homages they've made to the original film are really lovely. I think it's a great series."

The 'Silent Witness' star also confessed that she has never watched her "tiny, weeny" performance in the BBC's 1995 take on 'Pride and Prejudice' because she was at university when it aired.

Fox said: "Everyone else was amazing in it, but I was at university, so I've never even seen it. I didn't see it then and I haven't seen it now."

Emilia has played forensic expert Dr. Nikki Alexander in 'Silent Witness' for the past 21 years and revealed that the "greatest compliment" for the enduring role is when she encounters fans who have grown up with the series and decided to become like her character.

She told 'Good Morning Britain': "It's one of the greatest compliments, when you have young people coming up to you and saying we watched the show, we watched it with our parents and now we want to study science or be a pathologist or forensic scientist.

"Very often they come up in train stations or airports, it's really strange."

Fox also gave insight into the realistic-looking corpses in the show's post-mortem scenes.

She said: "It's a fantastic make-up department, prosthetic department, and then also actors. Very often it's the real actor lying there and having to be dead for the day on a mortuary slab which is very hard."