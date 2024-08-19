Emma Willis reveals how therapy helped to save marriage to Matt Willis

Emma Willis and Matt Willis had therapy to save their marriage.
The 48-year-old TV presenter married Busted singer Matt, 41, in 2008 but the pair sought help after realising there were a couple of "sticking points" they couldn't see eye to eye on, and Emma reluctantly agreed to Matt's suggestion to seek professional help.
Speaking on the 'NewlyWeds' podcast, she said: "That was a big switch for us, actually, and we didn’t go because we were in trouble, we didn’t go because we were like, this is a sinking ship.
"We were like, there’s a couple of sticking points here that we can’t understand each other’s viewpoints on. So let’s get a third party to try and figure out why we can’t see where each other’s coming on.
"Matt was the one that suggested, actually, I’d never had therapy. I was like, 'I’m all right, nothing wrong with me.' Another example of when Matt was right."
The former 'Big Brother' host - who now has kids Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and seven-year-old Trixie with Matt - also admitted she wasn't really a fan of the 'What I Go To School For' hitmakers until she got to know her husband, and she actually tried to stop him when he got down on one knee to propose.
She said: "I wasn’t into them when I met him, but then when I met him, and I got to know him, and kind of saw him in action.
"He whipped out this box and he started to drop, and I just grabbed him around the neck. “I went, ‘Don’t you dare’. I was like, 'Oh, there’s loads of people around and they’re all gonna look at us and oh, my God, how embarrassing.' "
Emma and her husband are now co-hosting Netflix dating show 'Love Is Blind', and they believe the format is the "complete opposite" of other dating programmes because the end goal is marriage rather than a cash prize.
She told The Sun newspaper: "It’s not like 'Big Brother' was, there’s no cash prize. At the end of it is a legal wedding. You can’t enter into it lightly.
“You’ve got to genuinely want to be settling down.
“A lot of the cast have something they’re dealing with or obstacles they have had to overcome, and it’s not done in a sob story way.
“We’ve all got something, right? You’ve got to put all your cards on the table and hope you’ve got a ... what’s a good card analogy?”
