Emma Willis and Matt Willis had therapy to save their marriage.

Emma Willis reveals how therapy helped to save marriage to Matt Willis

The 48-year-old TV presenter married Busted singer Matt, 41, in 2008 but the pair sought help after realising there were a couple of "sticking points" they couldn't see eye to eye on, and Emma reluctantly agreed to Matt's suggestion to seek professional help.

Speaking on the 'NewlyWeds' podcast, she said: "That was a big switch for us, actually, and we didn’t go because we were in trouble, we didn’t go because we were like, this is a sinking ship.

"We were like, there’s a couple of sticking points here that we can’t understand each other’s viewpoints on. So let’s get a third party to try and figure out why we can’t see where each other’s coming on.

"Matt was the one that suggested, actually, I’d never had therapy. I was like, 'I’m all right, nothing wrong with me.' Another example of when Matt was right."

The former 'Big Brother' host - who now has kids Isabelle, 15, Ace, 12, and seven-year-old Trixie with Matt - also admitted she wasn't really a fan of the 'What I Go To School For' hitmakers until she got to know her husband, and she actually tried to stop him when he got down on one knee to propose.

She said: "I wasn’t into them when I met him, but then when I met him, and I got to know him, and kind of saw him in action.

"He whipped out this box and he started to drop, and I just grabbed him around the neck. “I went, ‘Don’t you dare’. I was like, 'Oh, there’s loads of people around and they’re all gonna look at us and oh, my God, how embarrassing.' "

Emma and her husband are now co-hosting Netflix dating show 'Love Is Blind', and they believe the format is the "complete opposite" of other dating programmes because the end goal is marriage rather than a cash prize.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It’s not like 'Big Brother' was, there’s no cash prize. At the end of it is a legal ­wedding. You can’t enter into it lightly.

“You’ve got to genuinely want to be settling down.

“A lot of the cast have something they’re dealing with or ­obstacles they have had to overcome, and it’s not done in a sob story way.

“We’ve all got something, right? You’ve got to put all your cards on the table and hope you’ve got a ... what’s a good card analogy?”