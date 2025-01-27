ITV’s ‘Cooking with the Stars’ is returning for a fifth series.

Cooking with the Stars, which is presented by The Voice host Emma Willis and comedian Tom Allen, is reportedly returning for a fifth series

The Emma Willis and Tom Allen-fronted show - which sees famous faces paired with professional chefs that teach and mentor them to create dishes up to restaurant standard - is set to dish up another six-parter, with filming claimed to begin this spring.

The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column reports that bosses are looking to air the programme in the autumn, with the presenting duo set to return to their roles.

A specific lineup has not been confirmed, but eight celebrities will once again battle it out in a bid to become the culinary champion.

The fourth series' star-studded lineup included former 'Countdown' star Carol Vorderman, sprinter and athletics coach Linford Christie and ex-Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds - who won.

They were joined by eight professional cooks, including former 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' star Rosemary Shrager.

Ellie, who was partnered up with the 'MasterChef UK' 2012 champion Shelina Permalloo, said on Instagram after winning the gold frying pan trophy that it was an experience she "will never forget".

She added: "We won! I’m still in shock!

"When I started 'Cooking With The Stars', I never expected to win.

"I was just so happy to be part of such a fun show, with amazing people, learning all about the world of food and cooking from the very best chefs out there!

"Everything else was just a bonus.

"[A] huge thank you to Shelina!

"Not only did I learn so much from your amazing cooking skills, but gained a great friend too!

"Congrats to the whole team on the show, especially Carol, who is just amazing!

"An experience I will never forget. Thank you to everyone who made it what it was."

McFly's Harry Judd, 'This Morning' doctor Ranj Singh and 'Coronation Street' actress Samia Longchambon have all won the show - which started in 2021.

Previous series' of 'Cooking with the Stars' are available to watch on the broadcaster's streaming service ITVX.