Richard Howard has died at the age of 79.

Emmerdale star Richard Howard has died

The veteran stage actor had a long career in the theatre and had also featured in 'Emmerdale' but passed away after a "short illness", his agents have confirmed.

On Monday (29.01.24), Scott Marshall Partners said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Richard Howard, at the age of 79, after a short illness.

"He is survived by his son, three stepdaughters and nine grandchildren."

Richard worked as a civil servant before going on to train at the prestigious Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and some of his stage work included playing Sir Robert de Lesseps in the original cast of historical fiction Shakespeare In Love – an adaption of the 1998 film – at the Noel Coward Theatre.

On television, Richard appeared Rev. Bob Jerome on the ITV1 soap opera 'Emmerdale' in the days when it was still known as 'Emmerdale Farm' during the late 1970s and later starred in an episode of Agatha Christie's Poirot titled 'Four And Twenty Blackbirds' in 1989.

He also appeared in a BBC adaptation of 'David Copperfield', which marked the screen debut of Daniel Radcliffe just before he caught the attention of 'Harry Potter' casting directors and was propelled to worldwide fame through his role as the titular boy wizard.

His latter credits included an episode of 'Born and Bred' in 2003, an uncredited role in 'The Government Inspector' in 2005 and an episode in TV miniseries 'The Invisibles' in 2009.

His last appearance was as PC Davies in the short film 'Daydreams and Fairytales in 2010.

Outside of his TV career, Richard taught at his alma mater as well as at the and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.