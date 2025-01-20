'Emmerdale' star Lisa Riley has put her name in the ring for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

Lisa Riley is among the stars wanting to sign up for 'Celebrity Traitors'

The 48-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Mandy Dingle in the long-running ITV soap opera - would jump at the chance to take part in the BBC murder mystery game hosted by Claudia Winkleman, but admits she’d struggle to contain her “laughing and giggling”.

Responding to fans begging her to sign up, she wrote on Instagram: "Yes...Yes and Yes again to all your questions... I would love to do CELEBRITY TRAITORS," reports the Express.

"I would be absolutely shot though, I would truly be laughing and giggling all the time. I would just love the experience."

Fellow soap star Kym Marsh – who played Michelle Connor on rival soap ‘Coronation Street’ – has also expressed her desire to take part and Lisa said they would make for “hilarious” viewing together.

Kym, also 48, commented on Lisa’s post: "Me tooooo!"

Lisa replied: "We would have a bloody riot - it would be hilarious."

Bosses are said to be desperate for Danny Dyer to take part in the show.

The former 'EastEnders' actor has repeatedly turned down offers to appear on reality TV programmes but has held talks with the BBC about joining the all-star cast.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Danny Dyer is a reality TV booker's dream signing but for years has turned down every offer.

"He's a huge character who effortlessly creates telly magic without even trying, so 'Traitors' bosses have been pursuing Danny hard. They're doing everything they can to get the deal over the line."

The BBC are staying tight-lipped about the prospect of Danny joining a line-up that is set to include Clare Balding, Stephen Fry and Alan Carr.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: "'The Traitors' is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun."

Danny previously ruled out appearing on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' as he doesn't want to be at the mercy of presenters Ant and Dec.

The 47-year-old actor said: "I understand why some people do it, because they need their profile raised, or some have got a big tax bill.

"But I've never quite understood why I would want to let Ant and Dec take the p*** out of me for f****** three weeks."

The civilian series is currently airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and sees contestants known as the Faithfuls try to eliminate the titular Traitors in a bid to win a cash prize.