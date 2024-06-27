Noughties music legend Eve is to perform in the 'Love Island' villa.

US rapper and singer Eve is set to perform in the Love Island villa for the Islanders later in the series

Bosses of the ITV2 dating show are said to have penned a deal for the 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind' hitmaker to head to Mallorca to treat the Islanders to a special performance.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Eve's a fan of the show so jumped at the chance to perform.

"She's a pop legend and the islanders will go wild when she performs in the villa."

For now, Joey Essex is the most famous face in the villa after he became the civilian series' first-ever celebrity contestant at the beginning of the current season.

Joey has been coupled up with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson, who was recently stolen by barber Konnor Ewudzi during a recoupling.

The move left Joey devastated, but his mood has improved somewhat following the arrival of new bombshell Jessy Potts, who took the 'TOWIE' star on a date.

The pair hit it off, and Joey admitted on Wednesday night's (26.06.24) show that his head was "scrambled" after he realised there was "chemistry" between him and Jessy.

However, Grace was left furious when Joey admitted he was keen to get to know Jessy.

In Thursday night's (27.06.24) episode, Joey admits he would go on another date with Jessy, as sparks continue to fly between the pair.

He tells her: "I can’t deny it. I’m going with my heart, it’s true feelings. I just feel like I’m in my rights to be in here and explore. I ain’t in a relationship.

"I’ve not really had this with anyone. This flowing conversation. I feel like I’ve enjoyed this conversation too much."

And while speaking to Grace, he says: "I can’t not get to know this girl. I just feel like if I didn’t I would be silly."

'Love Island' airs at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX, and on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player in Ireland.