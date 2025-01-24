Jeremy Kyle is writing a tell-all memoir.

Jeremy Kyle is writing a memoir

The 59-year-old TV presenter has started work on his autobiography and he has teased fans there are some huge revelations on the way.

He wrote on Instagram: "Just completed the first few paragraphs of my memoir and even I can’t believe what’s going to be revealed…!!! 2025 watch out (sic)"

While Jeremy is yet to reveal exactly what said revelations will be, he is expected to write about his time presenting ITV's 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' from 2005 to 2019.

The show was axed following the death of guest Steve Dymond, a guest who had filmed an appearance on the programme a week before, but it wasn't aired.

At the time, Jeremy said: "I don’t want to sound 'woe is me', and as I’ve said the whole thing was a terrible tragedy - devastating for Steve Dymond’s friends and family, of course, and for the many people who worked on the show.

"But it did hit me hard. And it’s been awful to feel so scapegoated, and without being able to have my say about the accusations that often seemed to be levelled only at me.

"I’ve felt hunted and made out to be responsible for everything that ever took place around that show. But I was just the face of it."

Following the show's cancellation, Jeremy had a break from TV but he returned to the small screen in 2022 on network TalkTV, on which he fronted a nightly talk show and was also a stand-in presenter on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'.