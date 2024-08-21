Ferne McCann has reportedly signed up for 'Dancing On Ice'.

Ferne McCann has reportedly signed up to Dancing On Ice

The 34-year-old reality TV star is said to be the first name set to take part in the upcoming series of ITV's celebrity figure skating competition, which was won earlier this year by 'Coronation Street' actor Ryan Thomas.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "It’s been a rough few years for Ferne but she has always been an ITV star, with her roots on 'TOWIE' and then with her first steps into the mainstream on 'I’m A Celebrity' in 2015.

"So Dancing on Ice will be a chance for her to knuckle down, work hard and win over the public."

In 2022, she faced backlash over leaked audio of her seemingly criticising the victims of her acid attacker ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, while she later apologised for the comments and said they were "manipulated, edited and taken entirely out of context".

Earlier this year, Ferne hit out at the "mum police" for slamming her decision to embrace breastfeeding.

She has daughters Sunday, six, with former partner Arthur and 13-month-old Finty with fiancé Lorri Haines, and previously insisted that there is nothing "attention-seeking" about the act of breastfeeding a baby in public.

She told OK! Magazine: "I’m not anti-formula. In fact, I gave Sunday formula after I stopped breastfeeding her. What is so important is that mothers have a choice – it’s not for everyone and that’s OK.

"It grows resilience and I love the warmth of snuggling up to my baby and feeding her from my body. It blows my mind. I’ve had a few comments saying, ‘All feeding is the best.’ I think it’s whatever is best for the mother and the baby.

"Lots of people think you are attention-seeking, but you’re not. It’s literally capturing a moment of motherhood.

"For me, it [breastfeeding] has given me complete joy, peace and gratitude. I think, especially with motherhood, people online can be opinionated, which is fine. I’ve said before, I welcome the mum police in. It really doesn’t bother me."