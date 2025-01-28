Channel 4 has promised a "fresh and exciting evolution" for 'First Dates Beach Club'.

Fred Sirieix is returning for First Dates Beach Club

The broadcaster has commissioned a spin-off for the long running dating show, which stars Maître d’ Fred Sirieix and celebrated its 10th anniversary last year.

Applications are now open for a new eight-part documentary dating series which will be filmed in a mysterious Mediterranean beach location next summer.

In a press release, Channel 4 teased: "'First Dates Beach Club' will bring together singletons looking for love in a picturesque beachside setting, where the idyllic views and relaxed holiday vibes promise the perfect backdrop for discovering new romance."

Fred is returning for the spin-off show alongside Merlin Griffiths, with producers promising "the heartwarming and entertaining moments" fans love from the main show "with added sparkle of a sun-soaked holiday atmosphere".

There will also be "several fresh format twists" as the singles embark on their look for love.

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor, said: “The Sun and sea is undoubtedly going to give this brand-new concept the ultimate sizzle.

"I can’t wait to see the beach time antics of our hopeful daters.

"I’m sure under the watchful eye of our fantastic 'First Dates' team we will be able to witness first hand our brand new lovers embracing the romance and watching the sun set on a stunning Mediterranean beach.”

And James O'Reilly, creative director at production studio Twenty Twenty - revealed bosses have been keeping streaming in mind for the new show.

He added: "We can’t wait to bring First Dates to the beach with Channel 4.

"The warmth, charm and chemistry that viewers love about 'First Dates' is still at the heart of the show, but we’re taking it to a whole new level with sun, sea, and a touch of holiday romance.

"After ten years of matchmaking, 'First Dates Beach Club' offers a fresh and exciting evolution of the much-loved series, with some new twists to the format designed especially for success on streaming.”