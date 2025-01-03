Katherine Ryan wants to be on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ because she has a “natural love for judging people”.

Katherine Ryan wants to be a judge on Britain's Got Talent

The 41-year-old comedienne did a stint as a judge on the Canadian version - which will air in the spring on the CityTV network - alongside singer Shania Twain and actor Howie Mandel, and she now wants to join the likes of Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden on the hit ITV1 show.

She told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "I'd love to be a 'Britain's Got Talent' judge.

"I've found a natural love for judging people.

"I love the UK. I think people are the funniest here."

The 'At Home With Katherine Ryan' star loved her time on her home country's version, and she even dubbed herself as the modern-day version of the no-nonsense 65-year-old personality.

Katherine added: "I think Canada is ready for edgy humour, and they needed their own Simon Cowell.

"I loved it and was warmly received."

Her appearance on the talent competition show came as she moaned about the lack of females being late-night chat show presenters.

She told Grace Dent’s 'Comfort Eating' podcast: "I thought that either myself or any of my female peers could have a late-night chat show in this country.

"And I think for whatever reason, women are sometimes relegated to daytime and then the boys do all the late-night chat shows."

This year, UandW will spend another series 'At Home With Katherine Ryan', where viewers will once again see her "unfiltered and honest approach to family life" with her husband Bobby Kootstra and children Violet, 15, Fred, three and Fenna, almost two, as she balances work and time at home.

She said: “My family and I are cautiously optimistic about picking up where we left off and inviting cameras back into our busy lives for more love, laughs and unconventional adventure as I embark upon a national stand-up tour with (and sometimes without!!!) three kids in tow.”

Kirsty Hanson, senior commissioning editor, said: “I am thrilled we are being invited back to enjoy the company of Katherine’s searingly funny, intelligent and bravely honest view on what it takes to juggle life as a modern mother, wife and hugely successful comedian.

"Her unfiltered honesty proved to be a big hit with our audiences.

"'At Home with Katherine Ryan' will once again give us what feels like very privileged access into her life and family.”