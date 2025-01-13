Joel Dommett found Macy Gray storming off on 'The Masked Singer' hilarious.

Joel Dommett found Macy Gray storming off on The Masked Singer very funny

The 'I Try' hitmaker caused a stir on Saturday's (11.01.25) episode of the ITV show after walking off stage before her big reveal as Toad in the Hole and the host admits that the surreal situation was the "funniest thing he's ever seen".

Speaking to Paddy McGuinness on BBC Radio 2, Joel said: "She's absolutely incredible, and she's got such a good voice, but I never have witnessed anything more funny than a person dressed as a six-foot toad storming off angrily. It's the funniest thing I've ever seen in my life."

The 39-year-old comedian added: "But also, did you see what I was wearing? It was a holiday special so I was there in shorts that I thought was a funny joke – I'd suggested it to production and they were like 'great' – so I said why don't we make the shorts shorter every advert break, so we did that and then they got really short.

"So not only did she storm off, but she's storming off while I'm stood next to her in hot pants."

Joel explained that the judges – Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan and special guest Suranne Jones – decided to unmask Macy, 57, because they knew it was her behind the mask.

The presenter said: "It's sort of a singing show but it's also sort of a guessing show – so it kind of doesn't really sit in either camp.

"And also if you're a great singer and you make it through then that's absolutely wonderful, but sometimes, like the case with Macy Gray, she has such a recognisable voice and she's a legend so you immediately know who it is.

"So it's kind of one of those where we all know who it is, she might as well go and then the other person can go through as we don't quite know who they are. So the guessing game continues."

Joel added: "The funny thing is, I think it's a win-win scenario on that game – whether you go through to the final it's a win as you're winning it.

"But also if you go home early it's a win because you get to go early and you get the same money."