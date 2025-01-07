Gabby Allen, Curtis Pritchard and Ronnie Vint have been confirmed for 'Love Island: All Stars'.

Gabby Allen will feature in the new series of Love Island: All Stars

The ITV reality show returns for a second series on January 13 and the identities of the former contestants entering the South African villa for a second chance at love have been revealed.

Other returnees include Olivia Hawkins (from series nine), Scott Thomas (from series two), Catherine Agbaje (from series ten), Nas Majeed (from series six), Kaz Crossley (from series four), Luca Bish (from series eight), India Reynolds (from series five), Marcel Somerville (from series three) and Elma Pazar (from series five).

Gabby – who appeared in the third series of the programme – explained that she had returned to the show as she is still searching for "the one".

Quizzed about her reasons for signing up, the 32-year-old star said: "Because it's the trenches out there! I feel like I have all my ducks in a row, it has been eight years since I went into the Villa. I now run my businesses and I've grown up a lot... but I just haven't found 'the one' yet."

Curtis, 28, appeared on the fifth series of 'Love Island' in 2019 and is going back to the villa as he finds himself "in a different stage of my life".

He said: "I feel like I'm in a different stage of my life. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven't found my true love... that sounds so cheesy doesn't it.

"So I thought, let's give it another go. It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I'm going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It's exciting."

Ronnie featured in series 11 and doesn't want to be in as many romantic "triangles" this time around.

The 28-year-old reality star said: "I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriet (Blackmore) and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended.

"In the Villa I was always in 'triangles' and what not, but I feel like I've grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up.

"So, not in a bad way to Harriet, but I'm in a good position to find someone now and move on."

Maya Jama is returning to host the new series while Iain Stirling will once again be providing narration.