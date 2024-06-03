Iain Stirling thinks 'Love Island' is all just "a bit of fun".

Iain Stirling has narrated Love Island for almost a decade

The 36-year-old comedian has narrated the ITV2 dating series since its revival was launched in 2015 and when asked whether people really do find love on there, he insisted that it is all simply a TV show in the end.

Speaking on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain', he said: "It's getting there, people have got babies now. It's quite a long list. I performed a role at Alex and Olivia [Bowen]'s wedding. They were the first to get married, they weren't the first to have a child.

"It's a television programme, so why are you getting so wound up about it? It's a bit of fun. Some people come up to me and say 'They don't even love each other!' Well, it's a television programme.' If you wanna be cynical, look at the general election coverage!

"That's something to be cynical about. What do I know about anything? But I just think it's a lot of fun and it's on at 9pm tonight. Have a laugh. It's a nightmare to know what to watch on TV these days, so just put on ITV2 or ITVX!

"It's a dating show and it's a lot of fun and you might end up pregnant!"

Some couples still together after finding love on the dating show include Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury - who now have 16-month-old daughter Bambi together - as well as Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, who moved in together shortly after competing on the 2022 series.

Just days ago, host Maya Jama insisted that the format of the show "really works" as she noted that the most recent winners of the show have just got engaged.

She said: “Kai [Fagan] and Sanam [Harrinanan ] recently got engaged and they were the winners of my first ever series [four years ago]. I got to watch their love story blossom and it’s proof that Love Island really works."

'Love Island' returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm On ITV1, ITV2, ITVX, STV And STV Player, and in Ireland on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player