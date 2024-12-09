Gabby Logan is used to presenting sport with women.

The 51-year-old presenter will host coverage of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony alongside Clare Balding and Alex Scott but says being part of the event's first all-female presenting line-up wasn't such a "huge thing" for her as she regularly presents athletics without male pundits.

Gabby told the Daily Mirror: "It doesn't feel like such a huge thing for me because I'm regularly in a studio presenting athletics with Denise Lewis, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Paula Radcliffe, so I'm often in situations where there isn't a man around."

Gary Lineker will not be involved in Sports Personality of the Year coverage for the first time in over 25 years having stepped down from the role recently but Gabby is confident that the female trio can handle the big night on December 17.

She said: "It's horses for courses. It's about having the best and most relevant people to work on that show. There are good men and good women in the business.

"The three of us have done it before, we're all experienced with SPOTY – and obviously Gary decided to step down, but I think we have it covered."

This year's ceremony sees footballer Jude Bellingham, 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, darts player Luke Littler, cricketer Joe Root, Para-cyclist Sarah Storey and triathlete Alex Yee vie for the award and Gabby has selected two standout candidates.

She said: "Keely Hodgkinson is somebody I absolutely champion – over the last four or five years, she's burst onto the international scene and won a gold medal at Paris. It was an amazing moment. She's very approachable and definitely someone to watch out for.

"With the Euros, England came close again and Jude Bellingham is one of those who stood out. There's always those big events that millions tune in for, which show the relevance of sport and how important it is to people."