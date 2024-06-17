Gabriel Woolf is returning to 'Doctor Who' - nearly 50 years after his last appearance.

The 91-year-old actor is returning to the iconic sci-fi franchise to play the part of Sutekh in an upcoming episode entitled 'Tales of the TARDIS: Pyramids of Mars'.

Asked how he feels to be reviving the character, Gabriel said: "It felt sort of inevitable in a way.

"I’d never lost Sutekh because of the fans. They’ve kept him alive, organised conventions all over the place, so it feels kind of natural."

The original episode - which aired in 1975 - has been remastered and will feature Tom Baker and Elisabeth Sladen.

Gabriel is thrilled to be bringing the classic storyline to a whole new audience.

He said: "It’s excellent - they will have the complete backstory of Sutekh so they will know how it all began. Tom and I play off each other and it was dramatic, it was a bit like a play.

"I hope it gives a tremendous added dimension to the excitement for the finale - the fact it’s spread out over cinemas and across the world is wonderful."

Phil Collinson, the show's executive producer, is also feeling excited about the upcoming episode.

He said: "Revisiting the rich history of 'Doctor Who' is endlessly thrilling and this is no exception. It’s so exciting to bring back 'Tales of the TARDIS' again, and to revisit a classic enemy of the Doctor.

"Gabriel Woolf as Sutekh, returning to terrify a whole new generation of children in a blistering season finale is what makes this show so special and appeal to so many across the generations."

'Tales of the TARDIS: Pyramids of Mars' will feature an appearance from Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

The episode will air on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer on June 20.