Gary Barlow's Wine Tour is expected to land a second series

The Take That star received a "great reception" when his wine-tasting trip to South Africa aired last month on ITV1, so much so a second series was viewed as a "no-brainer".

It is expected to air in 2025, with destinations including Australia, California, South America and Italy being teased.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "The first series got a great reception and doing a follow-up was a no-brainer - particularly for Gary who loves travel, wine and presenting.

“Heading to Australia was also a natural move given that it’s home to some of the world’s greatest vineyards.

“But it does open up endless opportunities for more series as Gary heads to other locations famous for their wines, including California, South America and Italy.”

The publication also reports that his bandmates Howard Donald, 56, and Mark Owen, 52, could star alongside him in the Rock Oyster production.

The 53-year-old pop star launched his eponymous wine business in late 2021 and has his own range of the alcoholic beverage.

Gary previously told the publication: "I just wanted to approach this as someone who is trying to learn about it all.

"And, hopefully, we show the audience that they don’t need to feel too daunted by wine."

Earlier this year, it was reported that the singer had chosen to do a show in South Africa because he is a "huge fan" of the region and had been there several times.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "He’s a huge fan of South Africa and has been there on several occasions previously, so it was a natural choice as a destination for his first travelogue.

“And, of course, because it is one of the world’s biggest producers of fine wines, he will be in his absolute element delivering this show.”