The 'Match of the Day' host - who will be stepping down from his role at the helm of BBC's iconic football highlight show at the end of the current season - revealed he was approached for the ITV reality series just last week, but snubbed the offer.

Speaking on his 'The Rest Is Football' podcast with co-stars Micah Richards and Alan Shearer, he said: "Do you know, last week I got requested on 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

"My agent sent it through jokingly, and he replied, 'Oh yes, Gary's fee will be £50 million!' "

Despite the response being in jest, it seems bosses thought it may have been a serious demand.

Gary added: "He did it completely as a joke, obviously, and they came back and said, 'Oh, that's a little bit... it's not within our budget.' "

Shearer warned that Gary's 'MOTD' departure means reality TV bosses will be asking him "to go on all of them".

But the 64-year-old retired footballer insisted: "I can tell you know, don't bother asking..."

Gary will still continue fronting the 'MOTD Top Ten' podcast while 'The Rest is Football' will air on BBC Sounds.

He has also "agreed in principle" to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup, and he will be fronting the BBC's coverage of the tournament, as well as the broadcaster's FA Cup coverage for the 2025/26 season.

He said: "I’m delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen.”

He opened negotiations with the BBC over a new contract in October, and is currently its highest-paid star, earning more than £1.3 million per year.

Meanwhile, director of BBC Sport Alex Kay-Jelski admitted the presenter will be "hugely missed" on 'Match of the Day'.

Alex commented: "We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week.

"He’ll be hugely missed on the show but we’re so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football.”