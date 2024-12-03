Gary Oldman, 'Taskmaster' and 'Gladiators' were among the winners at the Rose d'Or Awards 2024.

Taskmaster stars Greg Davies and Alex Horne

The 'Slow Horses' actor was recognised for his portrayal of Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series at Monday's (02.12.24) ceremony in London, which was hosted by comedian Sophie Duker.

Accepting the award, he said: "Playing Jackson Lamb has been so enjoyable - that to be recognised for this role is absolutely amazing."

'One Day' actress Ambika Mod took home the Emerging Talent Award for her performance as Emma, and she described her career as a "privilege".

She added: "Thank you for thinking of me and my work - it's such a privilege to work in this industry as an actor, let alone be recognised in ways such as this!"

Alex Horne and Greg Davies were at the ceremony as their Channel 4 show 'Taskmaster' triumphed in the Comedy Entertainment category, while BBC's 'Gladiators' revival won the Studio Entertainment prize.

Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' and 'Squid Game: The Challenge' won the Drama and Competition Reality awards respectively, with Australian kids TV favourite 'Bluey' being recognised in the Children and Youth category.

Other winners on the night included ITV's 'Ukraine War: The Office Side' coverage, Norway's sitcom 'Dates In real Life', and Italian entertainer Rosario Fiorello, who was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award after a career spanning decades.

He said: "Receiving the Rose d'Or is like a dream come true for me.

"It’s an award I want to share with everyone who has accompanied me on this journey and together with the audience who has always supported my craziness."

The awards honoured achievements across 13 categories showcasing the best in international TV and audio programme-making.

As well as Italy, Norway, Australia and the UK, Japan and Belgium were also represented.

2024 Rose d’Or winners:

Soap or Telenovela

Dertigers 2

Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium / VRT1 / VRTMAX / Belgium

Children and Youth

Bluey

Ludo Studios / BBC Studios Kids Family / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / ABC / ABC iview / Disney Branded Television / Disney+ / Disney Channel / Disney Junior / Australia

Multiplatform

Democracy 2024

Financial Times / UK

Audio

Batavia

Het Geluidshuis / Humo / AD / VAF / Belgium

Emerging Talent

Ambika Mod, One Day

A Drama Republic Production / Universal International Studios / Focus Features / Netflix

News and Current Affairs

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side

Sean Langan / Tiger Nest Film Production / Journeyman Pictures / ITV1 / UK

Arts

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days

NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) / NHK Enterprises / NHK GTV / Japan

Documentary

Otto Baxter: Not A F**ing Horror Story*

Story Films / Archface Films / NBCUniversal Global Distribution / Sky Documentaries / UK

Factual Entertainment and Reality

Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)

Roses are blue / Primitives / VRT1 / Belgium

Performance of the Year

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

See-Saw Films / Apple / Apple TV+

Studio Entertainment

Gladiators

Hungry Bear Media / MGM Alternative UK / Amazon MGM Studios / BBC One / UK

Comedy Entertainment

Taskmaster

Avalon Television / Avalon Distribution / Channel 4 / UK

Competition Reality

Squid Game: The Challenge

Studio Lambert / The Garden / Netflix / UK

Lifetime Achievement

Rosario Fiorello

Comedy Drama and Sitcom

Dates in Real Life

Maipo / Dynamic Television / NRK / Norway

Drama

Baby Reindeer

A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production / Netflix / UK