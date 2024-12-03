Gary Oldman, 'Taskmaster' and 'Gladiators' were among the winners at the Rose d'Or Awards 2024.
The 'Slow Horses' actor was recognised for his portrayal of Jackson Lamb in the Apple TV+ series at Monday's (02.12.24) ceremony in London, which was hosted by comedian Sophie Duker.
Accepting the award, he said: "Playing Jackson Lamb has been so enjoyable - that to be recognised for this role is absolutely amazing."
'One Day' actress Ambika Mod took home the Emerging Talent Award for her performance as Emma, and she described her career as a "privilege".
She added: "Thank you for thinking of me and my work - it's such a privilege to work in this industry as an actor, let alone be recognised in ways such as this!"
Alex Horne and Greg Davies were at the ceremony as their Channel 4 show 'Taskmaster' triumphed in the Comedy Entertainment category, while BBC's 'Gladiators' revival won the Studio Entertainment prize.
Netflix's 'Baby Reindeer' and 'Squid Game: The Challenge' won the Drama and Competition Reality awards respectively, with Australian kids TV favourite 'Bluey' being recognised in the Children and Youth category.
Other winners on the night included ITV's 'Ukraine War: The Office Side' coverage, Norway's sitcom 'Dates In real Life', and Italian entertainer Rosario Fiorello, who was celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award after a career spanning decades.
He said: "Receiving the Rose d'Or is like a dream come true for me.
"It’s an award I want to share with everyone who has accompanied me on this journey and together with the audience who has always supported my craziness."
The awards honoured achievements across 13 categories showcasing the best in international TV and audio programme-making.
As well as Italy, Norway, Australia and the UK, Japan and Belgium were also represented.
2024 Rose d’Or winners:
Soap or Telenovela
Dertigers 2
Warner Bros. International Television Production Belgium / VRT1 / VRTMAX / Belgium
Children and Youth
Bluey
Ludo Studios / BBC Studios Kids Family / Australian Broadcasting Corporation / ABC / ABC iview / Disney Branded Television / Disney+ / Disney Channel / Disney Junior / Australia
Multiplatform
Democracy 2024
Financial Times / UK
Audio
Batavia
Het Geluidshuis / Humo / AD / VAF / Belgium
Emerging Talent
Ambika Mod, One Day
A Drama Republic Production / Universal International Studios / Focus Features / Netflix
News and Current Affairs
Ukraine’s War: The Other Side
Sean Langan / Tiger Nest Film Production / Journeyman Pictures / ITV1 / UK
Arts
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days
NHK (Japan Broadcasting Corporation) / NHK Enterprises / NHK GTV / Japan
Documentary
Otto Baxter: Not A F**ing Horror Story*
Story Films / Archface Films / NBCUniversal Global Distribution / Sky Documentaries / UK
Factual Entertainment and Reality
Niks Te Zien (Nothing to See)
Roses are blue / Primitives / VRT1 / Belgium
Performance of the Year
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
See-Saw Films / Apple / Apple TV+
Studio Entertainment
Gladiators
Hungry Bear Media / MGM Alternative UK / Amazon MGM Studios / BBC One / UK
Comedy Entertainment
Taskmaster
Avalon Television / Avalon Distribution / Channel 4 / UK
Competition Reality
Squid Game: The Challenge
Studio Lambert / The Garden / Netflix / UK
Lifetime Achievement
Rosario Fiorello
Comedy Drama and Sitcom
Dates in Real Life
Maipo / Dynamic Television / NRK / Norway
Drama
Baby Reindeer
A Netflix Series / A Clerkenwell Films Production / Netflix / UK
Tagged in Gary Oldman Greg Davies Alex Horne