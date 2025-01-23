Jason Mantzoukas has joined 'Taskmaster'.

Jason Mantzoukas to star on Taskmaster series 19

The U.S. star, who has appeared in the likes of 'The Dictator', 'Big Mouth' and 'The Good Place', will appear on series 19 of the Channel 4 game show, fronted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne.

The announcement comes as Alex previously told Virgin Radio: "We've got someone in the next series, series 19, from abroad, who's a big name overseas, which we've not done before.

"So yeah, there's always different avenues to go down. I'm going to tap into the Americans! Are you going to tap into the Americans?"

Fans of the programme - which sees five contestants battle it out in challenges presented to them by the taskmaster (Greg) and his assistant (Alex) to claim back their forfeited possessions - have been reacting on the social media platform X about Jason's signing.

One said: "Actually losing my mind over this. Not only a reputable American comedian on 'Taskmaster', but I can’t think of anyone who’s a better fit for the chaos of that show than Jason Mantzoukas. This is gonna be so fun."

Another wrote: "I'm really excited to see Jason Mantzoukas on 'Taskmaster'!

"Dude played so many iconic characters in some of my favourite sitcoms growing up. 15-year-old me is screaming [and] crying."

While a third penned: "Holy s***. Jason Mantzoukas is going to be on 'Taskmaster'!

"This is all my fave things put together."

Joining the actor on the BAFTA and National Comedy Award-winning, and International Emmy nominated show is 'Live at the Apollo' star Fatiha El-Ghorri, 'Ghosts' actor Mathew Baynton, 'Sh**ged. Married. Annoyed' podcast host Rosie Ramsey and Starstruck's Stevie Martin.

An air date for 'Taskmaster' series 19 is yet to be confirmed by the broadcaster.

It will air on Channel 4 and will be available to stream internationally on the official 'Taskmaster' YouTube channel and Taskmaster SuperMax+.