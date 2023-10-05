Geri Horner, Ade Edmondson and Ben Miller to appear in Sara Cox's Between the Covers

Geri Horner, Ade Edmondson and Ben Miller are to appear in a new chapter of Sara Cox's 'Between the Covers'.

The Radio 2 DJ is returning for a new series of her BBC book club, which sees famous guests bring along their all-time favourite book and share what it means to them.

Rob Delaney, Nish Kumar, Sandi Toksvig, Richard Armitage, Ellie Taylor, and Kerry Godliman will also appear as celebrity panellists in the upcoming series.

Sara said: "I can’t wait to get stuck into six brilliant brand new titles and six treasures from the Booker backlist.

"The books we’ve chosen this series I think are among the best we’ve ever had; superb writing that will entice and delight our viewers - plus of course oodles of other great reads courtesy of our superstar guests, who come clutching their favourite books to share with our awesome audience."

Other celebrity panellists who will appear in the forthcoming season are Bill Paterson, Annie Macmanus, Chris McCausland, Alex Jones, Andi Osho, Ed Byrne, Suzi Ruffell, Omari Douglas, Angela Barnes, Adam Kay, Anita Rani, Ahir Shah, Laura Smyth, Jo Brand and Miles Jupp.

The show comprises of two review sections - one about a newly-published book, and a second spotlighting a classic tome from The Booker Prize backlist.

'The Seventh Son', by Sebastian Faulks, and 'The Square of Sevens', by Laura Shepherd-Robinson, are among the newly published books which will be reviewed in the series.

'My Sister, The Serial Killer', by Oyinkan Braithwaite, and 'Any Human Heart', by William Boyd, are among the Booker Prize backlist books set to be reviewed.

Amanda Ross, co-founder and CEO of Cactus TV, said: "I am often asked how we find and select compelling books for the series, and the simple answer is we read them!

"Our job was especially tough this series because there have been so many amazing and original books published this season; consequently we were spoilt for choice, so I’m more confident than ever that we have something for everyone.

"Our six picks from the Booker Prize nomination backlist for this series have given us the excuse to read some truly brilliant books that I’m delighted to be able to spotlight for our audience. The celebrity guests’ selections are a joy! I can’t wait to see what our viewers think."