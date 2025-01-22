Giovanni Pernice was shunned by friends during the 'Strictly Come Dancing' bullying scandal.

Giovanni Pernice suffered during the Strictly bullying scandal

The 34-year-old dancer left the BBC show after his 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington complained about his conduct and has revealed how his "world collapsed" amid the accusations – which were partially upheld following an investigation.

Speaking on the first night of his 'The Last Dance' tour, Giovanni said: "I felt the world collapsed... I didn't have anybody around me.

"All the people that were supposed to be my friends disappeared. Nobody wanted to see me, they were like, 'Oh, you can't be with him'."

Giovanni admits that he was left at rock bottom by the 'Sherlock' star's allegations but managed to get through the ordeal by remaining positive.

The Italian dancer said: "I was untouchable, I was a superhero... but fate did have different plans for me."

He added: "I always had a voice in my head, saying, 'Don't worry... we know that all of this is going to finish. One day you'll be back on top and you will feel again'."

Pernice – who has now joined the Italian version of 'Strictly', 'Ballando con le Stelle' – also revealed how his idol, the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, was a constant source of inspiration during the difficult time.

He said: "There was always one voice. My idol here, Freddie. He would say to me, 'Giovanni, don't worry. Whatever happens, remember the show must go on'."

Giovanni recently suggested that he "would love to return" to the BBC staple but doesn't think producers want him back on the dancefloor.

He told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "I think they have closed the book on that and moved on.

"I would love to go back to 'Strictly' because 'Strictly' changed my life. It is a massive show, but I don’t think they’re going to have me back. They’re not."