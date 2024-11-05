Gloria Hunniford will return to 'Rip Off Britain' to head up some special scam episodes to help Britons.

Gloria Hunniford and her Rip Off Britain co-host Julia Somerville

The 84-year-old TV presenter and co-host Julia Somerville will be back on the BBC One show on November 11th to tackle the most pressing consumer issues hitting audiences across the UK, including some special scam episodes as part of the BBC's Scam Safe week.

Gloria said: "I’m delighted to be back in a bid to help the nation once again.

"Our scam specials will really help audiences to keep vigilant, and be prepared for the clever ways these criminals can get hold of our details, our hearts, and our money!"

Part of the scam specials will include stories about fake missing person advertisements, and eBay scammers who held a man to ransom, as well as lethal fake weight-loss injections being sold online.

Julia added: "What I love about 'Rip Off Britain', is that there is a story for everyone.

"You might not think you would have a consumer related issue, but we’ve got everyone and everything covered.

"From pet owners, homeowners and anyone with a bank account there will be something we will be able to help with, or raise awareness.

"Everyone is a consumer and we’re here to get you all the information you may need."

Rachel Platt, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, added: "At a time when many across the UK face increased financial pressure, 'Rip Off Britain' is more important than ever.

"I’m delighted we are back investigating and exposing the rip offs - both big and small - that are costing British consumers.

"With scams evolving, our special episodes are here to educate and inform audiences to help them protect both themselves and those they love."

'Rip Off Britain' returns to BBC One and iPlayer on 11 November at 10.45am.