Greg Rutherford gets "nervous" when watching 'Dancing On Ice' because he's worried someone will have a nasty accident.

Greg Rutherford struggles to watch Dancing On Ice after his accident

The former Olympic long jumper, 38, competed in the ITV show last year but he had to drop out of the final in March after he fell on the ice and tore his abdominal muscles during rehearsals which left him needing surgery - and Greg admits he's constantly worried about something bad happening to the current cast of stars.

He told The Mirror newspaper: "I am a bit nervous watching. You never know if you catch an edge wrong or if you are lifting somebody up and something goes wrong.

"Mine was a real freak accident. But look, you are on ice, you've got blades connected to your feet. There is always a chance something can go wrong and when it does go wrong in that environment, it can go really wrong."

He went on to add: "'I've had a lot of bad injuries during my career but this was the most painful."

Before he had surgery for his injury, Greg revealed he had “effectively given [himself] a C-section” when he attempted to jump through the legs of pro ice-skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton.

In a post in his Instagram Stories platform, he said: “Loads of people have been asking, ‘What happened?’

"I've been a bit busy and obviously just recovering from the initial injury before I had the surgery that I hadn’t got round to really talking about it.

"Long story short, I leapt through the legs of Brendyn and Colin and managed to tear all of my abs as well as herniate. So I effectively gave myself a C-section.

"So yes, it was horribly painful. It needs to be operated on today and then I'll be properly on the mend. It was very painful, pretty horrible."